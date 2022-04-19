      Weather Alert

Suspect Rams Into Patrol Car While Trying To Escape Police

Apr 19, 2022 @ 2:27pm

(Portland, OR) — A Washington County Sheriff’s patrol car has major damage after being hit by a suspect who was trying to escape in a car.

Deputies responded to a church on Butner Road in Cedar Hills after someone reported hearing metal being cut.

When deputies arrived, the driver of a BMW crashed into the patrol car.

The driver and passenger ran and were caught after a brief foot pursuit.

They had a stolen Ford pickup in the parking lot.

They were cutting the catalytic converter from the truck.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexander Barber and 22-year-old Dylan Hardy were both arrested and face several charges.

The deputy in the car that was hit received an evaluation at a hospital and was released.

 

TAGS
chase Patrol car ram washington county
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As COVID Rises
Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison
Connect With Us Listen To Us On