Suspect Rams Into Patrol Car While Trying To Escape Police

(Portland, OR) — A Washington County Sheriff’s patrol car has major damage after being hit by a suspect who was trying to escape in a car.
Deputies responded to a church on Butner Road in Cedar Hills after someone reported hearing metal being cut.
When deputies arrived, the driver of a BMW crashed into the patrol car.
The driver and passenger ran and were caught after a brief foot pursuit.
They had a stolen Ford pickup in the parking lot.
They were cutting the catalytic converter from the truck.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alexander Barber and 22-year-old Dylan Hardy were both arrested and face several charges.
The deputy in the car that was hit received an evaluation at a hospital and was released.