Suspect Killed; Vigil Held For 1st Cowlitz Co. Deputy Killed In Line of Duty

Cowlitz County, Washington -The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office has lost its first ever deputy in the line of duty. 29-year-old Justin DeRosier was shot and killed while on a call about a parking complaint in Kalama. Investigators say DeRosier responded to a motor home on Fallert Road a few miles east of I-5 Saturday night. Shortly after he got there he radioed to dispatch that shots were fired and he had been hit. DeRosier was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital and later died in surgery.

The Sheriff’s office says they believe the suspect was shot and killed in a shoot out with deputies last night. Two others were arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities have confirmed a suspect is dead and two others are in custody. Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman tells KGW officers shot and killed the suspect believed to be responsible for the death of Deputy Justin DeRosier who was shot Saturday night while responding to a parking complaint on Fallert Road in Kalama. The Sheriff’s office says the suspect was spotted coming out of the woods near Spencer Creek Road just before 7pm last night. Officers say he pulled out a gun and they opened fire killing him.

People in Kalama gathered for a vigil last night. Deputy Justin DeRosier leaves behind a wife and a five-month-old daughter.

