Suspect In Welches Shooting Arrested

Welches, Or. – A 40 year old Welches man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday that left 25 year old Eddie Osborne with a gunshot wound to the head. Michael John Vavra has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault charges.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report Friday night that two men were involved in a disturbance, found Osborne and took him to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives were looking for Vavra who is known to frequent the area. They managed to locate him the next day and he’s been booked into the Clackamas County Jail.