Suspect in the deadly shooting of a Kelso convenience store clerk arrested

Kelso, WA. Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they believe shot and killed 30-year-old Kayla Chapman during an early morning robbery Tuesday at Holt’s Quik Check in Kelso. D’Anthony Leslie Williams was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening in Camas. The suspect vehicle, which had been stolen by Williams on an earlier date and was used during the crime, was located in Vancouver by Clark County Sheriffs Deputies and Vancouver Police Officers. Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, VUCSA, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s being held without bail until his arraignment. Police are looking for two other people who were in the getaway car.