Suspect in the deadly shooting of a Kelso convenience store clerk arrested
By Dave King
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 2:27 AM

Kelso, WA. Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they believe shot and killed 30-year-old Kayla Chapman during an early morning robbery Tuesday at Holt’s Quik Check in Kelso. D’Anthony Leslie Williams was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening in Camas. The suspect vehicle, which had been stolen by Williams on an earlier date and was used during the crime, was located in Vancouver by Clark County Sheriffs Deputies and Vancouver Police Officers. Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, VUCSA, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s being held without bail until his arraignment. Police are looking for two other people who were in the getaway car.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Driver who ran down three pedestrians in Northeast Portland in Police Custody Reward Increased to Find Hathaway Murderer New Ronald McDonald House At OHSU Opens 911 Audio Released from Quadruple Murder UPDATE: Medical Examiner Finds Family Slain With Ax and Knives Bergeson Case
Comments