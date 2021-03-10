Suspect In Springfield Murder Killed During Police Standoff On Oregon Coast
Courtesy: MGN
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Police say they tracked a person suspected of murder to the Oregon Coast on Tuesday, sparking a standoff and the fatal shooting of the suspect.
KVAL-TV reports it is not yet known who fired shots Tuesday night in Reedsport.
Police say another person in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody before the shooting.
Police said on Wednesday their hunt for the person who killed Richard Marshall in Springfield on March 1 is over.
Reedsport Police had earlier confirmed that the vehicle involved in the standoff and deadly shooting was being sought by Springfield Police.