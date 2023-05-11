KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Suspect In Natalee Holloway Disappearance Faces Extradition To US On Fraud Charges

May 11, 2023 10:03AM PDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, stemming from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family after their daughter’s disappearance.

Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba.

Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a young Peruvian woman.

