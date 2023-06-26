Suspect In Fatal Crash Identified

Portland, Ore – Nathaniel N. Franklin, Jr., a 61-year-old resident of Portland, has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges related to a fatal crash in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The charges include Manslaughter in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Driving While Suspended (misdemeanor). The Portland Police Bureau and the Gresham Police Department are jointly investigating the case, with preliminary findings suggesting that alcohol impairment and excessive speeding were contributing factors to the incident.

Franklin was driving a silver 2004 Buick Regal at the time of the crash. His vehicle collided with a 2012 Toyota Yaris, occupied by an adult female who tragically died at the scene, and an adult male passenger who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased driver will be released once her family has been notified. Additionally, two other vehicles, a black 2019 Subaru WRX and a gray 2013 Cadillac XTS, were struck by Franklin’s car during the incident.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Individuals with information about the incident who have not yet spoken with the police are urged to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected], referencing case number 23-166974.

Original Message:

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, a multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 147th Avenue involving five vehicles. The crash was the result of a suspect’s attempt to elude the Gresham Police. Tragically, a female driver lost her life in the collision.

The incident began at approximately 6:11 p.m. when a Gresham Police officer, investigating a string of armed robberies, spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. However, the suspect accelerated at a high rate of speed, eluding the officer’s pursuit.

While traveling west on Northeast Glisan Street, the suspect rear-ended two vehicles, one of which was unoccupied, and the other occupied by two individuals. The female occupant of the second vehicle tragically lost her life, and the other occupant was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. Subsequently, the suspect’s car veered into the eastbound lane, colliding with two additional occupied vehicles. Two occupants from one of the eastbound cars sought medical evaluation at a hospital independently. The driver of the fourth vehicle remained uninjured and stayed at the scene. Law enforcement apprehended the suspect and transported him to the Gresham Police Department.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team has arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. As a result, Northeast Glisan Street will be closed from Northeast 145th Avenue to Northeast 148th Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected], referencing case number 23-166974.