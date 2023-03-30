Suspect In Custody Facing Manslaughter Charge After Victim of Assault Dies In Hospital

Portland, Ore — A suspect is in custody and facing a manslaughter charge after the victim of an assault died in the hospital. The incident occurred on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. when East Precinct officers responded to a report of an assault at a convenience store in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on East Burnside Street. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had been assaulted and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled before police arrived and was not immediately located.

Tragically, on March 22, 2023, at 11:21 p.m., the victim, identified as Curtis E. Davies, 62, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The medical examiner determined that Davies died of homicide by blunt force trauma. His family has been notified of his death and is requesting privacy at this time.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and identified the suspect as Aaron Reed-Jones, 35. On March 29, 2023, Jones was arrested by Homicide Unit detectives, assisted by the United States Marshals Service. He was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Manslaughter in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Mike Jones at [email protected] or call 503-823-0405, or Detective Jeff Sharp at [email protected] or call 503-823-9773. Please reference case number 23-70095.

Sadly, this incident marks the 18th homicide in Portland year-to-date. The investigation is ongoing, and we will update you with any further developments.