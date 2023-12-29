Suspect In Centennial Neighborhood Shooting Incident In Custody; Shelter-In-Place Order Rescinded

Portland, Ore – East Portland Precinct officers confronted a wanted suspect Thursday night in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 143rd Avenue. The suspect, an adult male wanted in connection with a recent homicide, was located leaving an apartment and attempting to flee in a vehicle.

Officers took decisive action, deploying spike strips to deflate the suspect’s vehicle tires. Undeterred, the suspect proceeded to an apartment in the 2700 block of Southeast 148th Avenue, where he was confronted by police. In a dangerous turn of events, the suspect produced a handgun and began firing shots at the officers. Officers sought cover, and the suspect retreated into the apartment, continuing to discharge multiple rounds at law enforcement.

Facing an imminent threat to the safety of both police and the community, officers surrounded the apartment, closed off nearby roads and sidewalks, and engaged specialized units, including the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). Air Support and a small Unmanned Aerial System (drone) were also deployed to assist in the operation.

In response to the unfolding incident, Incident Commanders activated the Public Alerts system, urging nearby residents to stay indoors, lock doors and windows, and avoid external windows for their safety.

At 12:03 a.m., the suspect emerged from the apartment and surrendered to the police without further incident. The suspect’s identity will be released following booking on charges related to the incident.