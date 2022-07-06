Suspect In Bias Assault Of Family On Eastbank Esplanade Arrested After Skipping Court

PORTLAND, Ore. — Not long after being arrested for assaulting a father and his 5-year-old daughter as they were riding their bikes on the Eastbank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge on Saturday afternoon, a suspect was released from the Multnomah County Detention Center.
A warrant was issued for 34-year-old Dylan Kesterson after he failed to show at a court hearing on two counts of committing a bias crime. He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest 4th and Jefferson, just blocks from the courthouse.
Witnesses say Kesterson made a comment about his perception that the victims were of Japanese descent before assaulting the father and daughter who were visiting from California. He punched the man in the head and hit the girl in her bike helmet several times. They were injured, but did not need medical attention.
Witnesses came to the victim’s aid and Kesterson walked away. He was arrested nearby and booked into jail, but didn’t even spend a night behind bars.
Anyone who sees Kesterson is asked to call 9-1-1 and do not approach him.