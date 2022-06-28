Suspect In Attack On Elderly Men Arraigned

(Portland, OR) — A suspect arrested in connection to the brutal attack of two elderly men in Southwest Portland is being arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault. Court records show 29-year-old Keffer White was arraigned in court yesterday. Police arrested White Saturday night near Southwest 5th and Hall Street, where the attack happened. Witnesses say White approached the men and tried to talk with them. When they didn’t respond, witnesses say he yelled at them and made fun of them for being elderly. He then allegedly attacked them physically and punched and kicked the men after they were on the ground. Police say 88-year-old Edward Lichenstein and 83-year-old Donald Pierce are both hospitalized in critical condition.