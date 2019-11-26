Suspect In 4-Alarm Fire In NE Portland Arrested
Portland, Ore. — 39-year-old Allen Michael Singerhouse has been arrested on several counts of Arson for the August 26th fire that started in a grass field across the street from Madison High School.
That fire damaged three homes and two businesses.
According to court papers, Singerhouse is also accused of setting fires on the campus of Concordia University and outside a Michael’s Craft Store on NE Glenn Widing Drive on September 1st.
Detectives identified Singerhouse using surveillance video from the fires and developed probable cause to search his residence and arrest him. During the search, they found clothing that matched clothing worn by the suspect on video surveillance and multiple lighters. Investigators also found two glass pipes consistent with methamphetamine use.
More information is expected to be released at an 8am news conference on November 26th.