Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting of 30-year-old Breauna White, who worked for TriMet as a bus driver.
White was shot and killed inside a North Portland apartment in the area of Willamette Boulevard and Charleston Avenue on the morning of May 5th.
30-year-old Henry Brogdon is wanted on a warrant for murder. He was gone when police arrived and reportedly got on a bus after the shooting.
White’s family believes she was a victim of domestic violence.
This was the 28th murder in Portland this year.