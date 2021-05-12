      Weather Alert

Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland

May 12, 2021 @ 3:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting of 30-year-old Breauna White, who worked for TriMet as a bus driver.

White was shot and killed inside a North Portland apartment in the area of Willamette Boulevard and Charleston Avenue on the morning of May 5th.

30-year-old Henry Brogdon is wanted on a warrant for murder.  He was gone when police arrived and reportedly got on a bus after the shooting.

White’s family believes she was a victim of domestic violence.

This was the 28th murder in Portland this year.

TAGS
Breauna White Homicide murder North Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Suspect Identified In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
OHA: 611 More Breakthrough Cases, 8 Breakthrough Deaths