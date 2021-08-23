Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the suspect in the murder of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson.
Richardson was shot on the #14 TriMet bus during a disturbance near Southeast 26th and Hawthorne Blvd. around 5:30pm on August 8th.
The shooter ran off before police arrived. Over this past weekend, police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Wayne Thompson. A warrant has been signed for his arrest on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.