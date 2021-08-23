      Weather Alert

Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger

Aug 23, 2021 @ 12:30pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the suspect in the murder of 44-year-old Adrian Richardson.

Richardson was shot on the #14 TriMet bus during a disturbance near Southeast 26th and Hawthorne Blvd. around 5:30pm on August 8th.

The shooter ran off before police arrived.  Over this past weekend, police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Wayne Thompson.  A warrant has been signed for his arrest on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Wayne Thompson, 47.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

