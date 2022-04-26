      Weather Alert

Suspect hospitalized after spending night in NW Portland Apartment.

Apr 26, 2022 @ 5:34am
Courtesy: Portland Police

Portland,  Ore. – A suspect is in police custody this morning after breaking into an occupied apartment in Northwest Portland overnight. Police say the un-named suspect climbed onto the roof of the building on Northwest Naito Parkway and entering the second floor apartment via a balcony. The people in the apartment got out before the man started breaking windows and throwing furniture out of the apartment to the ground below. Police Crisis Negotiators spent several hours talking to the man before he gave himself up early this morning. He was taken to the hospital due to injuries he suffered during his time in the apartment. No one else was hurt. Portland Police say he will be identified when he is charged.

