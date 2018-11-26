Suspect Fires Shot, Charges At Police During Assault Arrest

Portland, Oregon – Update: The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Wicker. Wicker was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Menacing (two counts), Domestic Violence Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (two counts).

A Southeast Portland neighborhood is evacuated during a tense standoff. Police say a man hit a family member with the butt of a rifle Sunday evening. That family member and several other people left the home at SE 118th and Raymond and spoke to police. The suspect stayed inside the house armed with several guns. He eventually came out and fired a gun. Police say at one point the man charged at officers but he was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out. Investigators say no one was hurt when he fired the gun. Nearby homes were evacuated during the incident.

Read more from police:

ARREST AFTER SUSPECT FIRES GUN DURING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVESTIGATION IN PORTLAND’S POWELLHURST-GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD