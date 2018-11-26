Suspect Fires Shot, Charges At Police During Assault Arrest

Portland, Oregon – Update: The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Wicker. Wicker was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Menacing (two counts), Domestic Violence Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (two counts).
A Southeast Portland neighborhood is evacuated during a tense standoff. Police say a man hit a family member with the butt of a rifle Sunday evening. That family member and several other people left the home at SE 118th and Raymond and spoke to police. The suspect stayed inside the house armed with several guns. He eventually came out and fired a gun. Police say at one point the man charged at officers but he was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out. Investigators say no one was hurt when he fired the gun. Nearby homes were evacuated during the incident.
Read more from police:
ARREST AFTER SUSPECT FIRES GUN DURING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVESTIGATION IN PORTLAND’S POWELLHURST-GILBERT NEIGHBORHOOD
On Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 5:03 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue on the report of a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim of the domestic violence assault, as well as several other people that had been inside the residence at the time of the disturbance. The victim and witnesses met officers outside and away from the residence where the disturbance occurred. During the investigation officers learned an adult male suspect was inside the residence, armed with several guns, and had reportedly struck the victim with the butt of a rifle.
As officers continued to speak with the victim and witnesses, the suspect exited the residence. Officers believe the suspect fired a gun after he came out of the home. After hearing the gunfire, investigating officers requested additional cover officers respond to the location to assist with the incident and evacuation of nearby residences. As additional officers responded, the suspect exited the location and ran towards officers. The suspect was taken into custody. After being taken into custody the suspect was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for assessment. The suspect will be identified after which time he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
The victim of the domestic disturbance, an adult male, was assessed by on scene emergency medical personnel and did not require transport by ambulance to an area hospital.
There are no known injuries as a result of the suspect firing a gun.
At this time there is no longer believed to be a public safety threat in connection to this investigation and anyone evacuated from their homes may now return.
It is early in this investigation and detectives are responding to continue the investigation.