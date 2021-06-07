Suspect Driving Stolen Car Shot & Killed By Police In Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A suspect who took off from police in Happy Valley was shot and killed early Monday morning.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to Happy Valley Police began chasing the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle near Southeast 122nd and Eagle Glenn Drive after 2:00am.
The shooting happened after the driver got out on foot. A handgun was recovered nearby.
The suspect and officer(s) who fired have not been identified.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.