Suspected Cold Case Killer Due Back In Court Today

Sep 17, 2019 @ 5:22am

Multnomah County, Ore. – A Gresham man is scheduled to be back in court this morning, accused of murdering a teenage girl in Alaska 40 years ago. 62-year-old Donald McQuade was arrested by Gresham police after detectives recently matched his DNA to the 16 year old victim, who was killed in 1978. Shelley Connelley had been beaten and raped. McQuade is supposed to be extradited back to Alaska.

