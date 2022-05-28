Suspect Charged In Fatal Crash Involving High School Students And WCSO Deputy

BEAVERTON – The teenage driver of the Nissan Altima that ran a red-light at the interection of SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW Murray Boulevard, crashing into a Washington County Sheriff’s Patrol car on April 27, has been identified and charged.
18-year old, Xavier Denzel Rodriguez was released from the hospital on Friday, May 27 into the custody of Beaverton Police. Earlier this month, Rodriguez was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on multiple counts of Manslaughter, Assault, Reckless Driving and DUII.
Friday afternoon, he was arraigned on those charges at the Washington County Court House in Hillsboro, where Rodriguez remains in custody.
Five Southridge High School students were inside the vehicle. Two died at the scene; 17-year old Matthew Amaya, and 16-year old Juan Pacheco Aguilera. Two other students were hospitalized after the crash. The Washington County Deputy, Michael Trotter was seriously injured and faces a long recovery. Trotter’s wife, tells our news partner KGW, that his pelvis was shattered and Trotter may not regain full function of his legs.