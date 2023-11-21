KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Suspect Caught After Crime Spree Across Multiple Counties

November 20, 2023 9:08PM PST
Share
Suspect Caught After Crime Spree Across Multiple Counties
Credit: MGN

Portland, Ore – Portland Police officers, in collaboration with partner agencies, successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a crime spree that spanned from Downtown Portland to Columbia County.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at around 8:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a reported carjacking in the vicinity of Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. The investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly took a vehicle from the driver.

Utilizing the vehicle’s GPS device, officers traced its movement from Multnomah County into Washington County and then back into Multnomah County, eventually crossing into Columbia County. At a business just within the Columbia County line, the suspect was engaged in a shooting. After attempting a second carjacking, the suspect reentered the original vehicle and fled the scene.

As the vehicle reentered Multnomah County on Highway 30, officers observed it swerving into oncoming traffic at speeds reaching up to 80 mph. Employing spike strips and other pursuit intervention techniques, law enforcement successfully halted the vehicle. The driver, identified as Buomkouth J. Chuol, 28, was taken into custody.

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact the police via email at [email protected], referencing case number 23-301517.

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
3

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial