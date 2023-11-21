Suspect Caught After Crime Spree Across Multiple Counties

Portland, Ore – Portland Police officers, in collaboration with partner agencies, successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a crime spree that spanned from Downtown Portland to Columbia County.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at around 8:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a reported carjacking in the vicinity of Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. The investigation revealed that the suspect forcibly took a vehicle from the driver.

Utilizing the vehicle’s GPS device, officers traced its movement from Multnomah County into Washington County and then back into Multnomah County, eventually crossing into Columbia County. At a business just within the Columbia County line, the suspect was engaged in a shooting. After attempting a second carjacking, the suspect reentered the original vehicle and fled the scene.

As the vehicle reentered Multnomah County on Highway 30, officers observed it swerving into oncoming traffic at speeds reaching up to 80 mph. Employing spike strips and other pursuit intervention techniques, law enforcement successfully halted the vehicle. The driver, identified as Buomkouth J. Chuol, 28, was taken into custody.

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact the police via email at [email protected], referencing case number 23-301517.