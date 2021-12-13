Suspect Believed To Be Armed Shot By Police In SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shot a suspect involved in a traffic stop who was reportedly armed and barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland on Saturday night.
Officers attempted to pull over the suspect at Southeast 92nd and Schiller, but the driver wouldn’t stop. An intervention technique caused the vehicle to crash at Southeast 88th and Holgate. Shots were fired at that point.
Negotiators tried to get the suspect to surrender. Several hours later, he was arrested and taken to the hospital. The man is expected to survive. He remained in police custody at the hospital as of Sunday night.
The officers involved have been identified as Sergeant Norman Staples, an 18-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, and Officer Kenneth Jackson, a 6-year veteran assigned to the Specialized Resources Division. Both are on administrative leave, which is standard process while an investigation is completed.
The Portland Police Bureau will conduct an internal review of the use of force before the case goes before the Police Review Board.