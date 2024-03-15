Suspect Arrested In Tigard Gas Station Robbery

Tigard, Ore. — The suspect in yesterday’s armed robbery at a gas station convenience store has been safely arrested. At 12:45 AM this morning (March 15th), a patrol officer found the car involved in the robbery, a Chrysler 300, parked in a parking lot in the 13000 block of SW 68th Parkway. Additional officers and detectives arrived, along with a Beaverton Police K-9 team. A short time later, the suspect got in the car and was blocked in. He complied with officers and was safely arrested. He’s been identified as Robert Mitchell, age 28.

Investigators also recovered a stolen gun and cash. Mr. Mitchell was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, and second-degree theft.

Tigard Police detectives had been investigating an armed robbery that happened earlier that day. At 12:40 PM (March 14th), day shift officers responded to the Shell gas station at 11465 SW Pacific Highway. The clerk reported that a man came into the convenience store armed with a gun and told the clerk to hand over money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a car. Nobody was hurt.