Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland’s 70th Homicide
September 30, 2022 6:45PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hit its 70th homicide of the year on Friday morning.
A person was stabbed at 3rd and West Burnside around 11:30am. They have not yet been identified.
Police detained a man at the scene. 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
This is the 8th homicide in Old Town for the year and the first since police brought back a patrol unit in the neighborhood last week.
