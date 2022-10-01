Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland’s 70th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hit its 70th homicide of the year on Friday morning.

A person was stabbed at 3rd and West Burnside around 11:30am. They have not yet been identified.

Police detained a man at the scene. 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

This is the 8th homicide in Old Town for the year and the first since police brought back a patrol unit in the neighborhood last week.

