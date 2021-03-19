Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed another man inside the Winco store at Northeast 122nd and San Rafael late Wednesday night and then carjacked someone in the parking lot.
The shooting victim is identified as 60-year-old Jay Underwood.
Officers investigating suspicious circumstances at a motel at Northeast 97th and Sandy Boulevard linked 38-year-old Blake Daniels to the crimes. He’s charged with Murder II, Robbery I, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.
The stolen vehicle has not been found. It is a dark green 2003 Subaru Forester with a light bar on the roof and Oregon license plate 605JWW.