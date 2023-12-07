Suspect Arrested In November Shooting Death

Portland, Ore. — On November 15, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau initiated an investigation into the death of 25-year-old Justin D. Sartin, following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. The victim succumbed to a gunshot wound, as determined by the medical

examiner. Sartin’s family, identified in the attached photograph, has been informed, and they are requesting privacy.

Homicide detectives, collaborating with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, identified 18-year-old Malacai Gant as the suspect. An arrest warrant for Gant was secured, leading to his apprehension on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 4:03 p.m. The arrest, executed with the assistance of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, involved charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle related to the homicide.

Gant will be transferred to the Multnomah County Detention Center for booking. The victim’s family has been notified of the arrest. The case is ongoing, and no further details are currently disclosed.

The initial incident occurred on November 15, 2023, around 1:45 a.m., when East Precinct officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures by officers, he was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the PPB Homicide Unit, and individuals with information are urged to contact Detective Sean Macomber at [email protected] (503-823-0404) or Detective Rico Beniga at [email protected] (503-823-0457), referencing case number 23-297040.