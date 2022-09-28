Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Twin Brother At NE Portland Hotel

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Martese Oliver who was shot outside a hotel this past weekend.

Oliver was found dead in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson hotel on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Sandy Boulevard around 3:30 this past Sunday morning.

US Marshals arrested the victim’s twin brother, 26-year-old Martre Oliver in Renton, Washington on Tuesday night. He’s charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He will be extradited back to Multnomah County to face charges.

This is the 69th homicide of the year.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022