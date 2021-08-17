      Weather Alert

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Dominic Jacoby In Gresham

Aug 17, 2021 @ 11:26am
Dominic Jacoby (left), Alec Baldridge (right).

GRESHAM, Ore. –An arrest has been made in the murder of Dominic Jacoby.  The 21-year-old standout athlete who graduated from Barlow High School in 2019 was shot and killed in a Gresham neighborhood last week.

Police were called to reports of shots fired on Southeast Woodland Drive just before 4:00 on the morning of August 13th.   The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled Jacoby’s death as a homicide.

23-year-old Alec Baldridge was arrested on Monday night for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.  Detectives are asking that any witnesses call the Gresham Police tip line at (503) 618-2719.

