Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Dominic Jacoby In Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. –An arrest has been made in the murder of Dominic Jacoby. The 21-year-old standout athlete who graduated from Barlow High School in 2019 was shot and killed in a Gresham neighborhood last week.
Police were called to reports of shots fired on Southeast Woodland Drive just before 4:00 on the morning of August 13th. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled Jacoby’s death as a homicide.
23-year-old Alec Baldridge was arrested on Monday night for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police have not said what led to the shooting. Detectives are asking that any witnesses call the Gresham Police tip line at (503) 618-2719.