Suspect Arrested In Knife Attack At Downtown Portland Apartment

Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:45am
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who police say attacked someone with a knife inside a downtown Portland apartment around 7:45 on Wednesday morning is in custody after a standoff near Southwest 12th and Washington.

The suspect was in an apartment armed with a knife and refused to come out.  Police say specially trained officers with the Enhanced Crisis Information Team communicated with her and she finally surrendered about three hours later.  The woman has not yet been identified.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the attack.

