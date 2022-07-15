      Weather Alert

Two Arrested In Deadly 7-Eleven Shootings

Jul 15, 2022 @ 3:12pm
In this image from video from a 7-Eleven store in Upland, Calif. released by the Upland Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Upland Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded.

Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores.

It was not immediately clear who the second person arrested was.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests on social media. A

press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The attacks took place on July 11 – or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

TAGS
7-11 7-Eleven arrest deadly Shootings suspect
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Uvalde's New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Racially-Biased Crimes In Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On