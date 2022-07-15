Two Arrested In Deadly 7-Eleven Shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded.
Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores.
It was not immediately clear who the second person arrested was.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests on social media. A
press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
The attacks took place on July 11 – or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.