Suspect Arrested In Connection With McMinnville Pizza Shop Fire

McMinnville, Ore – On June 2, 2023, at approximately 3:30 AM, the McMinnville Police Department, aided by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Meagan J. Ray, a 38-year-old resident of Yamhill County. The arrest took place inside a vehicle located in Sheridan, Oregon.

Ray had been sought in connection with the fire incident that occurred at 3rd Street Pizza on May 24th, 2023, resulting in significant damage to the establishment.

Following her arrest, Meagan Ray was transported to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility (YCCF) and is being held without bail for the following charges:

Reckless Burning – Misdemeanor Reckless Endangering – Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief 2 – Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass 2 – C Misdemeanor

The case has been forwarded to the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office for further legal proceedings and potential prosecution. Individuals possessing any information relevant to this incident are urged to contact Officer Lucas Henkel of the McMinnville Police Department at 503.434.7307.

The McMinnville Police Department expresses gratitude to all partner agencies for their invaluable assistance throughout the investigation into this matter.