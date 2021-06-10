      Weather Alert

Suspect Arrested In Arson At Portland Garment Factory

Jun 10, 2021 @ 1:56pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have made an arrest in a fire that destroyed the Portland Garment Factory this past April.  Investigators said it was an act of arson.

48-year-old Andrea Renee Cadle was arrested on charges of Arson II and Reckless Burning.

Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses and reviewed surveillance video which showed a person moving a dumpster close to the building and setting it on fire.  Evidence linking Cadle to the crime was found while serving a search warrant.

Crews were called to the business at Southeast 79th and Stark around 3:30 on the morning of April 20th.  The roof collapsed and the two-story building is a total loss.

“It was contained to that building and there’s no other damage to the adjacent buildings,” said Lieutenant Elizabeth Thompson with Portland Fire and Rescue.

An apartment building behind the factory was evacuated due to smoke.  Tenants were sheltered in a TriMet bus.

70 firefighters battled the three-alarm fire.

