Suspect Arrested In Aloha Murder

Mar 5, 2021 @ 5:16am

ALOHA, Ore. — A man was arrested on Thursday night for the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Covey of Portland two weeks ago.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Covey was shot on Southwest Kinnaman Road near 180th Avenue in Aloha around 2:00pm on February 18th.  He was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived.

Jeremy Covey, 32.

The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Herbert Rabago.  Beaverton Police spotted a vehicle associated with him near Southwest 149th and Farmington Road.  Rabago led police on a pursuit through the city.  He got out near the Beaverton Central Max Station and ran.  Rabago was booked in the Washington County Jail on a warrant for murder.

Herbert Rabago, 35.

Investigators have not said why Rabago shot Covey.

