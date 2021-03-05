Suspect Arrested In Aloha Murder
ALOHA, Ore. — A man was arrested on Thursday night for the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Covey of Portland two weeks ago.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Covey was shot on Southwest Kinnaman Road near 180th Avenue in Aloha around 2:00pm on February 18th. He was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived.
The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Herbert Rabago. Beaverton Police spotted a vehicle associated with him near Southwest 149th and Farmington Road. Rabago led police on a pursuit through the city. He got out near the Beaverton Central Max Station and ran. Rabago was booked in the Washington County Jail on a warrant for murder.
Investigators have not said why Rabago shot Covey.