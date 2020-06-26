Suspect Arrested For Shooting Near Riverside Park
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Investigators say an altercation early Thursday evening upriver from Riverside Park led to a shooting. A man was shot while trying to break up an argument between his friend and the suspect.
33-year-old Philip Eric Pierce Jr. of Happy Valley was arrested for Assault III, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Recklessly Endangering.
The 26-year-old victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit transported the victim downriver in a patrol boat to the ambulance.
The suspect was fishing along the Clackamas River. There’s no word what led up to the argument.
Deputies believe that several people who were involved or witnessed the shooting left before they arrived. Anyone with information is urged to call the Tip Line at (503) 723-4949 or make a report online.