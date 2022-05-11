      Weather Alert

Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland’s 34th Homicide

May 11, 2022 @ 9:56am
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed early on the morning of May 4th in the city’s 34th homicide of the year.

Police responded to a shooting on Southeast Division near 28th Place just after 1:30am and found the victim dead in an apartment.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Morgan Victor, who’s also known as “Max”.

Morgan “Max” Victor, 30.

The shooter left the scene.  33-year-old Nathaniel Freeman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clackamas County.  He’s charged with Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

2022 has seen nearly 500 shootings citywide.

