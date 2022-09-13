KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide

September 13, 2022 9:07AM PDT
Share
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th.

27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am.

46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

This is Portland’s 64th homicide of the year.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

More about:
fatal
Homicide Investigation
Juan Carlos Artiles
Lents Neighborhood
police
Portland
SE 90th Ave.

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

New Oregon School Health Advisory Kicks-In Thursday
4

Air Quality Advisory For Portland-Vancouver, Willamette Valley
5

Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland's 64th Homicide