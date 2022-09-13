Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th.

27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am.

46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.

This is Portland’s 64th homicide of the year.

