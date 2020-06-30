Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire Outside Justice Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested outside the Multnomah County Justice Center for setting a fire on the property Tuesday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies heard people banging on the plywood protecting the west entrance of the building and could smell smoke when they stepped outside.
19-year-old Ronald James Connolly was standing next to the fire on the steps of the Justice Center. The flames were starting to grow and deputies used a fire extinguisher to keep the damage to a minimum. Connolly is charged with arson.