Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire Outside Justice Center

Jun 30, 2020 @ 4:29pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested outside the Multnomah County Justice Center for setting a fire on the property Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies heard people banging on the plywood protecting the west entrance of the building and could smell smoke when they stepped outside.

19-year-old Ronald James Connolly was standing next to the fire on the steps of the Justice Center.  The flames were starting to grow and deputies used a fire extinguisher to keep the damage to a minimum.  Connolly is charged with arson.

