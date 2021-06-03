Suspect Arrested For Intentionally Setting Six Fires In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a man intentionally set six fires to structures and vehicles within 40 minutes around 5:00am Wednesday morning in a two-mile area of North Portland that caused more than $140,000 in damages.
36-year-old Jesse Small was arrested Thursday on 7 counts of arson and one count of attempted arson.
A van was set on fire at North Borthwick and Failing that spread to a structure. A motorcycle and cover were damaged at North Albina and Failing. Papers were found burning next to a vehicle on North Maryland at Skidmore, but the fire was put out before crews arrived. A fire at Georges Bar on North Interstate and Killingsworth destroyed the garage and storage area and damaged an apartment complex next door. Firefighters responding to another fire spotted a burning vehicle parked beneath an occupied apartment building on North Interstate near Webster. An apartment building under construction on North Greenwich near Lombard spread to the structure.
Investigators were able to obtain video footage from cameras in the area to identify the suspect.