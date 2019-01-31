Suspect Arrested for Hit and Run that Injured Boy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of driving away after hitting and critically injuring an 11-year-old boy near Olympia.

KOMO reports that 51-year-old Irven F. Jacobs Jr. was arrested Wednesday after the State Patrol released his photo and asked for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Jacobs is being held without bail in the Thurston County Jail for investigation of hit-and-run resulting in injury or death. The circumstances of his arrest were not immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Jacobs had an attorney.

The hit-and-run crash happened Sunday. An 11-year-old boy was struck and critically injured.