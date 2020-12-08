Suspect Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Kelso Claims Self-Defense
KELSO, Wash. — The man shot and killed in Kelso on Monday morning and the man who says he pulled the trigger have been identified.
34-year-old William Sherrett was found dead in the driveway of a residence on Shadywood Lane and Rollingwoood Drive around 8:15. An emergency notification was sent out in the area and a neighbor tipped off authorities to the suspect. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies used a drone and K9 teams to track down 27-year-old Jerry Noblin on Weyerhaeuser timberland.
Witnesses say Sherrett followed his ex-girlfriend to the home, blocked her vehicle in and pointed a pistol at Noblin in the passenger seat.
Noblin shot from inside the car, hitting Sherrett in the chest and arm. He says he had been threatened and believed he was going to be shot, so he fired first. Sherrett had accused Noblin of an intimate relationship with his former girlfriend.