Suspect Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In NW Portland
September 20, 2022 10:08AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old in Portland’s Old Town district on Monday afternoon.
43-year-old Spencer Meng allegedly claimed the girl was his daughter and attempted to take her at Northwest 1st and Davis around 2:30pm.
He’s accused of threatening to stab the child’s caregiver who pepper sprayed him.
Meng faces several charges of attempted kidnapping, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of meth.