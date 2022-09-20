Suspect Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping In NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old in Portland’s Old Town district on Monday afternoon.

43-year-old Spencer Meng allegedly claimed the girl was his daughter and attempted to take her at Northwest 1st and Davis around 2:30pm.

He’s accused of threatening to stab the child’s caregiver who pepper sprayed him.

Meng faces several charges of attempted kidnapping, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of meth.