Suspect Arrested And Charged With Arson In Devastating Goose Hollow Apartment Fire

Portland, Ore. — Authorities have apprehended a suspect in connection with the catastrophic fire that engulfed the May Apartments in the Goose Hollow Neighborhood on May 16, 2023. The inferno resulted in the complete destruction of the residential building, displacing numerous residents and causing substantial damage to the property.

Since the devastating incident, the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, a joint effort between the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, has been diligently working to unravel the origins of the blaze. Meticulous efforts included the collection and analysis of evidence, as well as interviewing witnesses in a bid to determine the cause of the fire.

On the evening of Thursday, May 25, 2023, the painstaking investigations culminated in the arrest of Garrett A. Repp, a 30-year-old individual who resided in the May Apartments at the time of the incident. Law enforcement officers from the Fire Investigation Unit, in conjunction with Central Precinct officers, took Repp into custody without incident.

Garrett A. Repp has now been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, facing a litany of charges related to the devastating fire. The charges include Arson in the First Degree (2 counts), Reckless Endangering Another Person (18 counts), and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (11 counts). The severity and number of charges indicate the gravity of the alleged crimes committed by the suspect.

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is an amalgamation of highly skilled fire investigators from Portland Fire & Rescue, who possess sworn law enforcement credentials, and a detective from the Portland Police Bureau. This collaborative effort brings together specialized training, cutting-edge analysis equipment, and the assistance of accelerant-detecting dogs to enhance their ability to investigate fires effectively.