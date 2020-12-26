UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of early morning Christmas Fires in NW Portland
UPDATE: Police released this information on Saturday.
Andre Williams has been taken into custody and charged with the following-
- Arson I
- Arson II- two counts
- Attempted Arson II
- Reckless Burning
Portland Fire and Rescue are asking the public to provide any information they can on a series of fires that happened early Christmas morning.
Authorities say crews were sent to the fires between 1am and 4am.
These happened near NW 17th Ave to NW 23rd Ave and between NW Lovejoy St. to W Burnside St.
Authorities say the fires were relatively easy for crews to handle but that the fires did appear to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings.
A suspect has been arrested and investigators think the threat to public has been handled.
Now they want to establish what exactly happened.