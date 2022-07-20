Suspect Arrested After Shooting Man, Stealing Vehicle In SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot on Southeast 87th Avenue near Ankeny around 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon and his vehicle was stolen by the suspect.
Officers located the vehicle with a man inside at Southeast 104th and Powell just before 9:00pm. The driver, believed to be armed, crashed and ran into the neighborhood. Police set up a large perimeter and searched for several hours before the suspect was found hiding in a backyard.
27-year-old Benjamin Clark was arrested for robbery, attempt to elude and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are possible.
The victim is expected to survive. There have been more than 700 shootings since the first of the year in Portland.