Suspect Arrested After Shooting At Police In Molalla

MOLALLA, Ore. — Police say a man opened fire on officers in Molalla on Monday morning, injuring a civilian in the crossfire. An officer returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.
Businesses including a nearby shopping center, a construction area and two schools were put on lockdown because of an active shooter on Main Street, which is Highway 211, near Leroy Avenue. Molalla River Middle School and Molalla Elementary School were in lockdown for about 90 minutes.
Officers were responding to a medical call at the suspect’s house around 10:20am. When officers arrived, a man put on body armor and shot at them from a window of the house. Bullets hit a patrol car and two other vehicles. Shrapnel hit the driver of a passing truck and one of the bullets landed in the bedroom of a child who was in bed. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Police convinced the suspect to turn himself in. He has been identified as 48-year-old Brian Scott Mills.
Mills is charged with Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Recklessly Endangering. A judge set his bail at $1 Million on Tuesday afternoon.
The officer who fired their weapon is on administrative leave while Oregon State Police and the Clackamas County Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit investigate the shooting.