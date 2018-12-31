Suspect Arrested After Repeatedly Running Over Man In Happy Valley

Happy Valley, Oregon – We’re waiting for an update on the condition on the man who was repeatedly ran over on purpose in Happy Valley. It happened at the 7-11 store on Southeast 82nd and Otty road Sunday afternoon. The victim Jason Schwartz was taken to the hospital. News Partner KGW spoke to a witness who says the victim was covered in blood after the hit and run. She asked him if he was okay, he said he was. But the witness called 911 and he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The driver Leslie Meyer from Milwaukie was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Read More from Police:

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Sunday December 30, 2018, Clackamas County deputies responded to an injury hit and run crash in the 711 parking lot near the intersection of SE 82nd Ave. and SE Otty St., Happy Valley OR.

While deputies were responding, they were informed that a citizen had followed the suspect vehicle into the Babies R Us parking lot (9650 SE 82nd Ave). Several deputies responded to the 9650 SE 82nd Ave. location where they were able to detain Leslie Meyer, 65 year old male from Milwaukie.

Deputies who responded to 711 (9800 SE 82nd Ave.) found Jason Shwartz, 38 year old male from Portland, with serious injuries. Mr. Schwartz was treated on the scene and then transported to a local hospital. The extent of Mr. Schwartz’s injuries are not known as of the time of this release.

Clackamas County CSI, CRAFT (Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians), and detectives responded and are conducting an investigation. Investigators were able to determine that Mr. Meyer struck Mr. Shwartz multiple times with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Mr. Meyer was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of Assault I, Hit and Run Injury, and a valid warrant for Hit and Run Property. Mr. Meyer is being held on $265,000 bail.