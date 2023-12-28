Suspect Armed With Gun Shot By Police Near Mall 205

Portland, Ore – In an incident that unfolded on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 3:33 p.m., Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a warrant call at a large department store located in the 9800 block of Southeast Washington Street near Mall 205. The call involved a suspect, previously linked to a reported robbery, who was reportedly attempting to steal merchandise and had an active warrant for his arrest.

Members of the Focused Intervention Team (FIT), who were in close proximity, swiftly arrived at the scene to assist in the apprehension. Upon locating the suspect leaving the store, officers attempted to make an arrest in the parking lot. The suspect fled, prompting a pursuit.

As the suspect approached Southeast 96th Avenue on the west side of the mall parking lot, a confrontation ensued, leading officers to discharge their weapons. The suspect sustained injuries, prompting an immediate request for Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Upon further examination, officers confirmed the suspect’s demise at the scene.

A firearm was discovered adjacent to the deceased suspect.

Three officers, two from the Focused Intervention Team and one from East Precinct, used deadly force during the incident. Fortunately, no officers sustained injuries.

In adherence to Portland Police Bureau (PPB) directives, Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit were dispatched to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Chief Bob Day, who personally responded to the scene, acknowledged the profound impact of police use of deadly force on the community and the police bureau. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and expressed gratitude for the professionalism exhibited by PPB members.

Mayor Wheeler’s staff and the City Attorney’s office have been briefed on the ongoing investigation.

In accordance with the use of force review process, the Bureau will internally review the incident, covering aspects such as the initial response, resources requested, tactics employed, and post-shooting actions. The case will subsequently be presented to the Police Review Board (PRB), which comprises community members, Bureau representatives, and Independent Police Review Division representatives.

For details on the procedures followed after an officer-involved shooting, refer to the Portland Police Bureau directive

Upon conclusion of the investigation and legal proceedings, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be made public on the Bureau's Open Data page