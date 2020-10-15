      Weather Alert

Suspect Accused Of Stealing TV Also Steals Car From Good Samaritan Who Stopped To Help

Oct 15, 2020 @ 12:45pm
Clark County, Wash. – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this suspect accused of stealing a 65″ television from the Fred Meyer in Orchards, Washington. Deputies say she was pushing it down the sidewalk, a citizen stopped to help her, thinking she was struggling. The woman took his help, and stole his vehicle with the stolen tv inside. Police are still looking for her.
Any identifications can be emailed to [email protected]

TAGS
car Clark County Fred Meyer good samaritan Orchards steal stole suspect television tv Vancouver
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro