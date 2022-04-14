      Weather Alert

Suspect Accused Of Firing Gun At Officers During Arrest In East Portland

Apr 14, 2022 @ 9:02am
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is accused of firing a gun at officers attempting to arrest him on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a stolen van on Southeast Foster Road east of 111th and attempted to contact those inside when a man ran off.  Officers tried to physically detain him, but he resisted and fired a shot.  They were able to arrest him without injury and seized a semiautomatic handgun.

32-year-old Jordan Phillips is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest.  He’s also being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a parole violation detainer.

