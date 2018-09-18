Survey Says Oregon Not The Best Place To Retire

Moneywise.com – A new survey says Oregon is not the best bet for your money when it comes to retirement. A new Moneywise.com survey says Oregon is on a list of the 25 five worst states for retirement. It says even though we don’t have a sales tax, housing costs are sky high, it rains a lot here and we’re getting more forest fires in the summer. The survey also notes Oregon is overdue for a big earthquake. Louisiana is at the top of the list of worst places to retire because of its humidity and hurricanes.