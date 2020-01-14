Survey Says…In 2020, People Plan To Fly Less To Save The World
By Cooper Banks
People say they plan to fly less to save the planet from catastrophic climate change.
Of course, we just wrapped up the busiest travel period of the year. You’ll remember, AAA predicted it would be a doozy.
Flying is not something I particularly enjoy so, for me, flying less is always preferred to flying more anyway.
However, I’m speaking purely out of self-interest. I’m 6 foot 3 and seated in coach, I’m legitimately worried I might injure my knees, and I’m barely able to get that dang seat-belt buckled without passing out (yeah yeah, sounds like a personal problem).
At any rate, I’m intrigued by the results of this survey.
Researchers found that a lot of people in the U.S., in Europe, and China plan to fly less this year to help combat a potential climate catastrophe in the future.
The research was conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB). They got responses from roughly 30,000 people. Here’s a quick read from Reuters about it.
Now, what if you care about reducing your personal carbon footprint, but your job or other obligations require frequent travel?
What then?
Well — I found this video from BBC News that might be of some help. Take a look;